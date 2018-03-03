WIRK Rib Round Up Music Festival

Saturday, March 2, 2019 | Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Saturday, March 2, 2019 | Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Line Up

KipM_0W3A5572-2_HIres_WEB-750x500

Kip Moore

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chase Rice attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chase Rice

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Lane performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 8, 2018 in (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Chris Lane

RG_PHOTO_HSMITH_0638_RET_JF_FNL

Riley Green

Dylan Schneider

$30 and up

Lawn, Seats and V.I.P.
Click on the link below for Live Nation pricing for this show.
$30 No Service Fee

Lawn
Click on the link below to find a location to purchase your lawn tickets with no service fees! Cash or credit accepted.
Ticket Hits

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

WHAT TIME DOES THE FESTIVAL START & END?

Parking lots open at 11:00am and gates open at 12:00PM. The festival ends at between 10:30PM and 11:00PM.  If you would like to see more details about the venue click HERE.

A-Z VENUE INFORMATION:

All the venue questions you could possibly have will be answered by clicking HERE.

HOW DO I BECOME A VENDOR?

Click on the CONTACT US tab and fill out the form. We will reply back to you within 24-hours of receiving your message.

FIND PARKING!

Coral Sky Amphitheater has acres of parking lots! Click HERE to see a parking map or upgrade your parking.

PRESS AND/OR MEDIA INQUIRIES?

Click on the CONTACT US tab and fill out the form. We will reply back to your request within 24-hours of receiving your message.

Event Location

  • Event Location
    South Florida Fairgrounds
    9067 Southern Boulevard
    West Palm Beach, Florida 33411

Directions

Enter Destination From under Get Directions and Click on Get Directions Button.

Questions?